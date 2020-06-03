Looters
- Pop CulturePlies Calls Out Donald Trump's Hypocrisy Over Shooting LootersThe rapper wonders why the former president would advocate for shooting robbers and support those who rioted on January 6.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsNew Evidence Reveals Internal Conversations By Mike Pence & Others During Capitol Riot"Clear the capitol," Pence pleaded. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsChicago Police Napped In Congressman's Office While Protestors Looted ShopsChicago police officers took naps and made coffee and popcorn in a local congressman's office while protesters looted shops, according to officials.By Lynn S.
- TVIce-T Praises Firing Of "Law & Order" Writer For Threatening To "Light Up" LootersIce-T had mad respect for "Law & Order" creator Dick Wolf after he fired Craig Gore, a writer for an upcoming spinoff, for threatening to "light up" looters.By Lynn S.
- MusicYoung Nudy Feels No Sympathy For Looted Fashion StoresYoung Nudy feels no sympathy toward high-fashion companies, shrugging off the looting during an Instagram Live session.By Mitch Findlay