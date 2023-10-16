Drake Wears Michael Jackson-Inspired Glove In Preparation For New Record

Drake is one of the biggest artists of all time. Although some people find his newest material to be underwhelming, there are plenty of people out there who love everything he does. Overall, he is a massive artist, and that will never change. In fact, his latest release, For All The Dogs, is yet another example of just how massive of an artist he is. He just sold 400K units in his first week and he has the number one album in the world. Moreover, he is going to have the biggest song in the world, and we are still waiting to see which track it will be.

With this new album release, much has been made about how Drake is about to tie Michael Jackson for the most number one records ever. Of course, this is a massive record. Jackson was the "King of Pop," and some felt like his record could never be broken. However, it is now going to eventually be beaten by Canada's greatest export. With the record now within Drake's grasp, he is now taking to Instagram, where he can be seen mimicking one of Michael Jackson's most iconic looks.

Drake Takes To IG

In the Instagram story above, you can see Drake with a drink in his hand. Moreover, he has a special bedazzled white glove on. Overall, it is pretty easy to make the leap that he is trying to mimic Michael. Drizzy is someone who is well aware of his records. After all, he got a tattoo of himself on Abby Road with the Beatles after he surpassed them. Consequently, it should not be surprising to see him do this.

Soon, Drake will one day beat the record outright, or at least we assume he will. Let us know what you think of Drizzy and his latest album, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

