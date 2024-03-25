Paul Pierce Has Fans Thinking Hell Has Frozen Over Thanks To Praise Of This Iconic NBA Team

Paul Pierce is one of the most beloved player's to ever suit up for the Boston Celtics. So, hearing the Celtics legend say anything positive about rivals from his playing career is something very rarely heard by fans. However, Pierce is still a fan of the game of basketball and has let enough time pass to let bygones be bygones. But some Boston faithful may not like the words he is saying about their most hated rival.

Yes, Pierce and the gang on UNDISPUTED are discussing the recent play of the Los Angeles Lakers. In their last game, the Lakers outgunned the Pacers in an absolute offensive barnburner, that ended in a 150-145 victory for the Lakers. In the victory, Lakers star Anthony Davis delivered another masterful performance. The former Kentucky star finished with 36 points and 16 rebounds. Which had everyone turning their heads.

Read More: Paul Pierce Says Gunna Is "Still Bumpin"

Paul Pierce Surprisingly Gives Lakers Respect

Pierce was impressed by the Lakers' ability to score 150 points in a game. The NBA legend believes the Lakers have a favorable schedule coming up as they begin their final push to the playoffs. Pierce likes that the Lakers are playing better team ball, instead of focusing on the likes of Davis and LeBron as the final month of the season approaches. Still hearing positive words about the Lakers from a Boston legend isn't something fans are accustom to hearing just yet.

But, Pierce has a great point. The Lakers are starting to get into a grove at just the right time of the season. Fans have seen in the past that the Lakers just need to get into the playoffs, and they can make some noise. Do you believe that the Lakers can make a run to the Western Conference Finals once again this season? Please, let us know in the comment section. As always, keep it right here with HNHH for the latest in sports.

Read More: Dwyane Wade Brushes Off Latest Paul Pierce Beef

[Via.]