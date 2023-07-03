Jaron Ennis is as excited as every other boxing fan for the upcoming bout between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. However, his reasoning behind the excitement may not be because he is a fight fan. But rather, Ennis is ready for his next challenge inside the ring. As for a challenger, the boxing star has one idea in mind. Feed him the winner of Spence Jr. vs. Crawford. The idea for Ennis’ next matchup came from the fighter himself. During a conversation with TMZ Sports, Ennis shared the idea of facing the winner of the massive super fight.

“I believe I’m the best option,” claimed Ennis. “I feel like everybody wants to see me versus Spence or me versus Bud. I don’t think they want to see nobody else fight them.” Ennis, who owns a 30-0 record in his professional boxing career, is ready for the challenge. In three of his last four victories, Ennis has finished his opponents by TKO. While Ennis may be looking into the future, the young star will have some business of his own to take care of. While this weekend, he will challenge Roiman Villa.

Jaron Ennis Not Looking Past Roiman Villa

While the future looks bright, Ennis isn’t forgetting about the task at hand. Villa is on a massive winning streak of his own. The Venezuelan knock-out artist is 26-1 during his professional career. His lone defeat came at the hands of Marcos Villasana. Since that defeat, Villa has racked up seven straight victories. A win for Villa on Saturday could be the opportunity to throw his name in the hat for the next super fight.

Whatever the case may be, all eyes will be on the Crawford-Spence Jr. fight taking place on July 29th. Both fighters will come into the contest with undefeated records. Only one will leave with the bragging rights of being the better fighter. However, do you believe Jaron Ennis will earn the winner of the super fight bout with a victory on Saturday? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

