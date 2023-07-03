Draymond Green has long been the type of person to speak his mind. Whether that be good, bad, or indifferent. Speaking your truth is a strong quality for anyone to have. However, sometimes things could just be left unsaid. On a recent episode of “Podcast P With Paul George,” George sat down with Green to discuss the NBA. Both athletes have played the game at the highest level. The pair know what it takes to be a successful player in the best basketball league in the world.

However, the topic came up about Chris Paul’s addition to the Golden State Warriors. Paul was dealt to the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster deal that sent Bradley Beal to Phoenix. Ultimately, Paul found his way to Golden State after the team sent Jordan Poole to Washington for the Hall of Fame guard. Paul has long been a rival of Steph Curry and the Warriors. A rivalry that has included a few postseason slugfests. However, Green sees no issue with CP3 joining the team.

Draymond Green Excited For Chris Paul’s Leadership

"Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga and his growth. CP is great with young guys. Deandre Ayton looked like a bust before CP came to Phoenix."



Draymond Green on CP3's ability to help young players thrive



(via @PodcastPShow)

During the conversation with George, Green praised what Paul can bring to the team. Referring to Paul as a great teacher of young talent. The Warriors forward even went on to say that Paul saved the career of Suns big man Deandre Ayton. Green claimed that Ayton was a bust before Paul arrived in the desert. However, now Ayton is now playing some of the best basketball of his career. Although it was meant to be a compliment, it still feels like a dig from Green.

The former number-one overall pick has had his critics since joining the league. At one time, many believed Ayton and Devin Booker could be the most deadly duo in the league. While he still hasn’t lived up to being a first-pick, Ayton continues to make a difference for this team. This upcoming season will be the best chance for the Suns and Ayton to win an NBA title. Do you agree with Green that CP3 helped revitalize Ayton’s career? Let us know in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

