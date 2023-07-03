The Sacramento Kings took the entire NBA by storm this past season. Led by a crew of young talent, the Kings exceeded all expectations, earning a playoff spot. However, all great stories don’t have perfect endings. The Kings were eliminated in the first round by the Golden State Warriors. However, even in defeat, the team put the entire league on notice. With the franchise ready to turn to the next chapter, some changes may need to be made.

The first change being uniforms. The Kings have one of the more rare color combinations in the entire league. Purple and Black isn’t a combination that you see in many sports organizations. However, it does define this franchise. If you’re old enough, those colors remind you of teams that the city can be proud of. Now, the franchise is seemingly ready to move on from its purple history. At least, that’s the feeling some fans got when watching the latest teaser video. Check out the uniform teaser video below.

Sacramento Kings Unveiling New Look

The teaser clip above could be just to swerve the Kings faithful. However, no purple would be a sad day for all involved. In the video, it seems that the purple uniforms are meant to keep the beam lit. “Light The Beam” took over the league this season. As every Kings home win meant the sky would be lit with a purple hue. While Ivan Ooze was probably somewhere smiling, purple is now taking the brunt of the jokes.

With speculation running rampant, uniforms shouldn’t be the main topic. The topic should be that the Sacramento Kings are back as one of the top teams in the league. It was a long road back to the playoffs. Now it’s time for the next step, winning a playoff series. However, will the Sacramento Kings accomplish that this upcoming season? Also, where do you rank them in the current Western Conference landscape? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

