The Philadelphia 76ers have many questions that need to be answered this off-season. First, will the franchise be willing to cut ties with star guard James Harden? Harden’s time with the franchise could end after a less-than-stellar playoff performance. The former league MVP has yet to decide on what his future plans will be. However, now it seems as if the team is in the middle of more off-season chaos. This time, it is revolving around the idea of trading for another superstar.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN has seemingly got the wheels moving for another rumor. The NBA analyst believes the 76ers could absolutely be in play for Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers star has recently requested a trade, causing chaos for teams looking for that final piece. However, for Philadelphia to bring in a player like Lillard, it would cost a lot. “I think Maxey is the prime piece. And again, if Philadelphia was making that offer, Dame Lillard might be in Philly right now, but they are not.”

Would The Philadelphia 76ers Part Ways With Tyrese Maxey?

Lillard is one of the greatest players of his generation. Having him on your roster immediately makes your team a verified threat. However, giving up a young star like Maxey could bring a negative reaction. Maxey blossomed into a star during Philly’s latest postseason run. Many fans are now settling into the idea of Maxey being number two alongside Joel Embiid. If the franchise were to bring in another star and see the same results, the fanbase would largely lose faith.

It seems foolish to turn down the opportunity to bring in a caliber player like Lillard. But Maxey is still growing into the role of a potential superstar. At the same time, the franchise should look into this matter. However, would the risk outweigh the reward? Would the Philadelphia 76ers regret trading a player like Tyrese Maxey? Let us know how you feel in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

