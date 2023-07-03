The Damian Lillard trade drama finally has a path. The Portland star has requested a trade from the franchise. While it has been reported that Lilalrd’s preferred destination would be Miami. However, there are conflicting reports that the all-star guard has no say in where he will end up. Whatever the case may be, Lillard will have a new home before the start of the 2023-24 season. Just exactly where has yet to be determined. But that isn’t stopping teams from reaching out to the Trail Blazers to see what it will take to bring Lillard to their organization.

Senior NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report is reporting that several teams have already contacted Portland with interest in Dame. Among those teams are the Clippers, Timberwolves, Celtics, and Pelicans. Obviously, every team in the league should have this potential acquisition on their radar. Bringing a talent like Lillard to an organization instantly boosts the level the team will perform at. Lillard has made no secret that he wants to play for a team that is championship ready. However, that may not matter to the Trail Blazers.

Championship Contenders Show Interest In Damian Lillard

From Haynes’ report, all four teams that have contacted Portland could become contenders with Lillard. The Clippers and Celtics are two massive names to be considered in this sweepstakes. The Celtics recently added Kristaps Porzingas to their mix of young talent. Adding Lillard could be the cherry on top for an unstoppable force in Boston. At the same time, the Clippers adding Dame could create a deadly new big 3 with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. However, the return is bound to be massive for the services of Lillard.

Whatever the case may be, it feels like this trade is in its infancy stages. It seems that Portland is in no rush to send Lillard off. As well as, potential suitors seem to be weighing out what it could cost to bring the MVP candidate to their organization. Will Lillard get a say on where he eventually will end up? Or will Portland make the best decision for the organization? Let us know what you think in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

