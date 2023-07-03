Derrick Rose is one of the most well-respected players in the NBA. The former Chicago Bulls star put the league on notice almost immediately after his debut. The former all-star guard has collected an abundance of accolades throughout his career. Including MVP of the league. However, injuries forever altered the path of the now-Memphis guard. Instead of multiple MVPs and potential championships, Rose’s story is more of redemption.

As multiple knee injuries changed the way Rose approached the game. Many didn’t believe Rose could find a place in the league without his explosive ability to get to the rim. However, the greats can always adapt to change. The former Knicks star has found a second act in his career. Becoming a solid veteran presence as well as a valuable piece in the rotation. However, his time in New York was finally over. But the All-NBA star isn’t finished with the hardwood. A change of scenery may be just what the doctor ordered.

Derrick Rose’s Emotional Return To Memphis

Before he was busting skulls with posterized jams, Rose had a one-year college stint. As the one-and-done rule was becoming more popular, Rose entered the chat. While a member of the Memphis Tigers, Rose not only elevated his career. But the career of head coach John Calipari. The super freshmen led the Tigers all the way to the National Championship in his lone season. However, it wasn’t in the cards for Memphis to be the victor. Now, Rose has returned to a special city in his life, with a special number, 23.

23 is most synonymous with the first name that made it special. His “Airness” Michael Jordan. However, others have come along to etch their name in the number’s history. Including one by the name of LeBron James. However, 23 will forever be iconic to the city of Memphis because of one man. Derrick Rose was in the process of changing the game before his abilities were forever altered. However, no one can argue the mark he has left on the game. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

