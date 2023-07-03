Tyler Herro has risen to stardom rapidly during his young career. The former Kentucky Wildcats star quickly found a home with the Miami Heat. The sharpshooter helped lead the team to the 2020 NBA Finals. While he watched from the sidelines this postseason as the team made another Finals appearance. However, collecting Finals appearances is not good enough. The franchise is looking for a way to find themselves back on top of the NBA mountain.

However, getting there may mean parting ways with players on the team. Miami has already lost two key contributors in free agency. That being Gabe Vincent and Max Strus. But this time, the team may be willing to move pieces in a trade. It has been reported that Damian Lillard’s preferred destination would be with the Heat. However, in bringing him in, the team would need to part with great talent. One of those potential great talents could be Herro.

Tyler Herro Uncertain Of Miami Future

Report: Tyler Herro telling people that he’s getting traded https://t.co/cXGQIUeU4n — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 3, 2023

The Miami star already believes the moves are in motion for his departure. According to heatnation.com, the Heat guard is telling those close to him that he will be traded. Any trade for Lillard will more than likely bring back a massive haul for Portland. However, Miami may not have the pieces for a trade that the Trail Blazers would approve of. One has to imagine in order for this trade to happen that, a third team would be involved.

The Heat are tired of playing runner-up. Jimmy Butler gave it his all this past season. But that still wasn’t good enough. In a league that favors stacking superstars on the same teams, Lillard is a must. However, losing Tyler Herro would be tough for the local fans. Do you see a trade scenario for Lillard that sees Herro on another roster next season? Let us know Lillard’s best team fit in our comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

