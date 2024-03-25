Gisele Bundchen Responds To Tom Brady Cheating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen is fighting for her reputation when discussing why her marriage with soon-to-be NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady has ended. The thirteen year marriage ended in 2022, with rumors swirling that Bundchen had cheated on Brady. However, that isn't the real story. At least that is what Bundchen had to say when discussing the matter with The New York Times.

The ended of the couples marriage was a big talking in point in fans wondering if that was the tipping point from Brady's retirement. Once again, rumors were running fast that Bundchen was ready for Brady to hang up his cleats after his first retirement announcement. However, Brady decided to give it one more year before finally hanging them up for good. So, were the reports of infidelity actually true?

Gisele Bundchen Doubles Down On Cheating Rumors

In her interview with The New York Times, Bundchen stated that any rumors of her cheating on Brady were false. The interview was a very emotional moment for the interview, claiming that women always take the blame in these types of situations during big time celebrity breakups. However, the former Mrs. Brady had a particular reason as to why she believes women take the blame for this situation. Bundchen stated that the sexist attitude toward women among the public could be contributed as to why so many vile rumors were spread about her personal life.

Whatever the case, both parties are ready to move on from the situation. Both have repeatedly mentioned not wanting to make this a bigger deal than it already is for the family's sake. But when your the greatest quarterback of all time and a super model, it seems that a lot of people are going to be interested in your personal affairs. So is the life of the rich and powerful. For more news on the latest in pop culture and sports, stick with us here at HNHH.

