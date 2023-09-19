Gisele Bundchen Speaks Out On Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele has been through some tough times.

Gisele Bundchen Speaks Out On Tom Brady Divorce

Last year, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady got a divorce during the Fall. Overall, this came as a surprise to a lot of fans. However, there were some people out there who saw it coming as Brady had gone back on his word to retire from the game of football. Whatever the case, these two had been together for a very long time, and it was surprising to see them part. The divorce proceedings were extremely quick and it is clear that the two are still cordial.

Since that time, Tom Brady has started dating Irina Shayk. However, it seems like he is currently in some sort of love triangle with Bradley Cooper. For some, this has proven to be entirely bizarre. Either way, Gisele has had to bear witness to it, and you can imagine that it has been a tough world for her to navigate. In a recent interview with People, the model explained just how tough the last calendar year has been.

Gisele Bundchen Delivers Honest Thoughts On Divorce

“It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life,” Bundchen said. “I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.” This is a pretty good philosophy to have, all things considered. Relationships come and go, and all you can do is keep going.

Overall, we are sure it has also been a hard time for Brady, who is experiencing a whole new reality. Let us know whether or not you were surprised by their divorce, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

