Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady went through a very public divorce in the Fall of 2022. Overall, it was one of those divorces that ended fairly quickly. Neither party put up much of a fight, and there were no back-and-forths in the media. Instead, the two simply went their separate ways. Additionally, Gisele and Tom continue to co-parent their children together. Needless to say, it is an arrangement that both parents seem to be fine with. Although, it certainly saddened fans when they learned that these two were going to split up.

Today, Tom Brady announced that he would be retiring from the NFL. Interestingly enough, some felt like Brady’s longevity in the NFL is what caused his divorce in the first place. Regardless, it is clear that Brady is happy with his decision. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said. “I won’t be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

Gisele Bündchen Reacts

Subsequently, Brady ended up getting a kind message from his ex-wife. As you can imagine, many of his peers commented on the above Instagram post. However, we’re sure the message from Bündchen came as a bittersweet moment. Although, it is important to note that she kept it short. In the comments section, she simply wrote “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life.”

Now, Brady will get to work with the likes of Fox Sports where he is estimated to make $37.5 million per year. It is a wild contract that pays him more per year than he made in the NFL. Having said all of that, it is clear that Brady is going to be living that good life. Let us know what you think of Brady’s retirement decision, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sports world.

