Everyone already knows by now that Tom Brady just retired from the game of football. On Wednesday morning, Brady took to his social media platforms with a message for his fans. Overall, it was a bittersweet one as Brady explained why it was time to hang up the cleats. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said. “I won’t be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

Subsequently, fans have begun questioning what Brady will do next. After all, he has played in the NFL for 23 years. That is a very long time and he is probably used to everything that comes with being in the league. Unfortunately for Brady, he will have to unlearn some of his habits from the past. Although, it is important to note that Brady has a massive $37.5 million per year deal with Fox Sports waiting for him. One would assume it is a matter of time before he jumps in.

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady” presented by Smirnoff ICE at the Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Tom Brady Moves On…

According to TMZ, Brady already has some immediate plans in place. For starters, he simply wants to take a few months off. After his divorce from Gisele, Brady is looking to be a father to his children. Football is a huge commitment, and consequently, he hadn’t seen his kids as often as he would have hoped. Additionally, it seems like his Fox deal will have to wait. Once again, Brady is just living life right now and enjoying his post-NFL world.

Lastly, Brady has no plans to date anyone. The NFL legend is freshly divorced, and it doesn’t seem like he is ready to mingle just yet. Needless to say, Brady just wants to relax. He has been through a lot, and this is his time to breathe. Let us know what you think of these plans, down in the comments below.

