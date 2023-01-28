Tom Brady has reportedly lost 15 pounds following one of the more disappointing seasons of his career as well as his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington broke the news during a “deeper look” into the tumultuous year for the NFL legend.

“Tampa Bay’s team struggled this season. There is no doubt the offense never clicked … but Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season,” Darlington explained in a video posted on Twitter.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

“His physical stature, faced with 15 pounds of weight loss, was also in peril,” he added. “He felt at times like his preseason anguish ended his chances at success before the regular season had even started.”

Brady finished the year with 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The Bucs ended with an 8-9 record. They made the playoffs only to lose in their first game against the Dallas Cowboys.

As for his future with the Buccaneers, or even the NFL as a whole, Brady addressed speculation during a recent interview with Jim Gray on the Let’s Go! podcast.

“If I knew what I was going to fucking do I would’ve already fucking done it,” he said. “I’m taking it a day at a time … I appreciate you asking. Thank you.’’

The news of Brady’s weight loss comes as Bündchen was spotted in a purple Versace swimsuit for a photo shoot near Miami on Friday. The renowned supermodel has been getting back into the career in the wake of her split from Brady.