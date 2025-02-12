Drake Receives Ominous Warnings From Fans After Posting Lucian Grainge's Daughter-In-Law On His Finsta

BY Cole Blake 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Drake has been trolling on his "plotttttwistttttt" Instagram page.

Drake shared a picture of Lucian Grainge's daughter-in-law, Sofia Richie Grainge, wearing an OVO shirt on his "plotttttwistttttt" Instagram page on Tuesday. Sofia is also the only person Drake is following on the account. The Toronto rapper is currently suing Universal Music Group for defamation over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track.

Posting Sofia is resulting in mixed reactions on social media, with many concerned about his safety. "I’m starting to get the hint that I don’t think Drake ever learnt what 'f*ck around and find out' is," one fan replied on X (formerly Twitter). Others complained about the behavior. "Bro only goes after women, such a p*ssy it’s crazy," one user wrote. Another added: "I wish they would treat Drake the way they do AK for continuously going after and attacking women." Drake previously shared a photo of himself with Serena Williams' former manager on the Instagram page. The tennis star had joined Kendrick Lamar on stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. Check out Drake's latest social media antics below.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Has Drake Fans Feeling Bored After "Not Like Us" Breaks Another Record

Why Is Drake Suing UMG?

With his lawsuit against UMG, Drake argued the company artificially boosting the sales of Lamar's diss track in an effort to devalue his brand amid contract negotiations with the company. On the track, Lamar labels Drake and his crew "cetified pedophiles" among several other unfounded allegations.

Regardless of the lawsuit, Kendrick Lamar performed "Not Like Us" at his Super Bowl Halftime Show. Prior to the performance, Drake's lawyers put out a statement regarding Universal Music Group. “UMG is masquerading as a champion of artistic freedom by calling its actions merely ‘entertainment’, but there is nothing entertaining about pedophilia or child abuse in the real world,” the statement read. “We are confident that the evidence we will ultimately present at trial—including information we’ve already learned and continue to receive since filing the lawsuit—will expose UMG’s gross prioritization of its own corporate profits and executive bonuses over its exclusively signed artists’ well-being and the truth."

Read More: Hollywood Cole Reflects On Producing For Lil Wayne, Drake, Dom Kennedy & More For "On The Come Up"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Chain Sparks Massive Debate Over Whether It Was A Drake Diss 2.6K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Sports Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Seemingly Bores Fans In Attendance 2.3K
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Toronto Raptors Music Drake's OVO Crew Watches Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl In Australia During Tour 3.5K
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake Issued A Statement Targeted At UMG Before Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Show 9.4K