Drake Receives Ominous Warnings From Fans After Posting Lucian Grainge's Daughter-In-Law On His Finsta

Drake shared a picture of Lucian Grainge's daughter-in-law, Sofia Richie Grainge, wearing an OVO shirt on his "plotttttwistttttt" Instagram page on Tuesday. Sofia is also the only person Drake is following on the account. The Toronto rapper is currently suing Universal Music Group for defamation over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track.

Posting Sofia is resulting in mixed reactions on social media, with many concerned about his safety. "I’m starting to get the hint that I don’t think Drake ever learnt what 'f*ck around and find out' is," one fan replied on X (formerly Twitter). Others complained about the behavior. "Bro only goes after women, such a p*ssy it’s crazy," one user wrote. Another added: "I wish they would treat Drake the way they do AK for continuously going after and attacking women." Drake previously shared a photo of himself with Serena Williams' former manager on the Instagram page. The tennis star had joined Kendrick Lamar on stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. Check out Drake's latest social media antics below.

Why Is Drake Suing UMG?

With his lawsuit against UMG, Drake argued the company artificially boosting the sales of Lamar's diss track in an effort to devalue his brand amid contract negotiations with the company. On the track, Lamar labels Drake and his crew "cetified pedophiles" among several other unfounded allegations.