Sofia Richie Welcomes First Child With Elliot Grange: "Best Day Of My Life"

Sofia Richie and her husband, Elliot Grange, have welcomed their first child together. Richie, the daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie, made the announcement on her Instagram page, Friday, sharing a picture of her daughter's feet. In the caption of the post, she noted that it was the "best day of my life." Several celebrities popped up in the comments section to celebrate the news. Both Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber wrote "congratulations."

Fans also shared plenty of kind messages. "Thank you for naming your beautiful baby girl a normal name!" one user joked. Their daughter's name is Eloise Samantha Grainge. Another wrote: "A Taurus-Gemini cusp baby born during the most magical week. Congratulations!! Her name is so so precious." One more wrote: "Imagine Lionel Richie being your grandpa!!! I’m crying!"

Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge Attend The 66th Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Richie first revealed that she and Grainge were expecting during an interview with Vogue, earlier this year. “We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too," she told the outlet. She and Grainge married back in April 2023. “When we started being romantic, he just gave me a different feeling,” Richie told Who What Wear at the time. “It was a feeling of safety.” Prior to her relationship with Grainge, Richie also famously dated Scott Disick.

Sofia Richie Welcomes Her First Child

