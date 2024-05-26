Sofia Richie Welcomes First Child With Elliot Grange: "Best Day Of My Life"

BYCole Blake126 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Runway Show - Front Row
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on September 8, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Sofia Richie announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.

Sofia Richie and her husband, Elliot Grange, have welcomed their first child together. Richie, the daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie, made the announcement on her Instagram page, Friday, sharing a picture of her daughter's feet. In the caption of the post, she noted that it was the "best day of my life." Several celebrities popped up in the comments section to celebrate the news. Both Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber wrote "congratulations."

Fans also shared plenty of kind messages. "Thank you for naming your beautiful baby girl a normal name!" one user joked. Their daughter's name is Eloise Samantha Grainge. Another wrote: "A Taurus-Gemini cusp baby born during the most magical week. Congratulations!! Her name is so so precious." One more wrote: "Imagine Lionel Richie being your grandpa!!! I’m crying!"

Read More: Sofia Richie Reveals Engagement With 10K Projects Label Co-Founder Elliot Grange

Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge Attend The 66th Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Richie first revealed that she and Grainge were expecting during an interview with Vogue, earlier this year. “We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too," she told the outlet. She and Grainge married back in April 2023. “When we started being romantic, he just gave me a different feeling,” Richie told Who What Wear at the time. “It was a feeling of safety.” Prior to her relationship with Grainge, Richie also famously dated Scott Disick.

Sofia Richie Welcomes Her First Child

Check out Richie's post on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Sofia Richie as well as her husband, Elliot Grange, and their new baby on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Sofia Richie Net Worth 2024: What Is Lionel Richie's Daughter Worth?

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Tasia Wells/Getty ImagesRelationshipsSofia Richie Reveals Engagement With 10K Projects Label Co-Founder Elliot Grange2.8K
Michael Kors - September 2022 New York Fashion WeekRelationshipsSofia Richie Net Worth 2024: What Is Lionel Richie's Daughter Worth?20.7K
Jason Merritt/Getty ImagesRelationshipsLionel Richie "Scared To Death" By Sofia Richie Dating Scott Disick6.1K
Romain Maurice/Getty ImagesRelationshipsScott Disick & Sofia Richie Co-Parent While Kourtney Kardashian Parties50.0K