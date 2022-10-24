She hasn’t put out new music in some time and has been relatively quiet on social media, but everyone seems to be talking about Saweetie. The Bay Area star is still working on her official debut album Pretty B*tch Music, and while it remains unclear when that years-long project will arrive, her rumored romances have taken over social media conversations.

She dated Quavo until their relationship ended following an elevator blow-out, and later, it was suggested that Lil Baby and the “My Type” hitmaker had something going on.

A thread that proves Quavo is talking about Lil baby:



Here is Yungmiami asking saweetie about lil baby on Caresha please….Quavo started the line on that song by saying " I said Caresha please cause she too messy"

referring to this episode pic.twitter.com/zrfiiENi3Y — kulture's Richard Mille 3 (@bardi_mugler) October 7, 2022

Rumors run fast in Rap circles, and for a moment, gossip spread that Baby was seen making some luxury purchases for Saweetie at Chanel. Considering the past he and his 4PF team have reportedly had with Migos, specifically Offset, this all came as a surprise.

In a new interview with Big Facts Podcast, Baby had a bit of a laugh after being asked if he was the mysterious person in the viral shopping photo with Saweetie.

“Nah,” he said before cracking a smile that caused everyone else to laugh. He may have denied it was him, but Baby also mentioned that its these exact types of circumstances that cause him to move a certain way.

Meanwhile, there have been other Saweetie rumors floating about ever since Quavo and Takeoff shared their joint album Only Built For Infinity Links. On the record, Quavo rapped something about someone close to him hooking up with his girl, resulting in internet sleuths rehashing rumors that Saweetie allegedly had an encounter with Offset.

Cardi B seemingly referenced the rebirth of this gossip by saying that it would be addressed on Offset’s solo album.

