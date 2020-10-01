Big Facts Pod
- RelationshipsLil Baby Denies Being Man In Photo With SaweetieRemember when a photo of Saweetie sitting on someone's lap went viral? Baby says it wasn't him.By Erika Marie
- TVLil Scrappy Talks Pitfalls Of Maintaining A Rap Career While On Reality TVThe "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" star admitted that he agreed to do the show because he didn't really have a Rap career at the time.By Erika Marie
- MusicYoung Buck Doubles Down On Ghostwriting For 50 CentThese two have been at each other's necks for years & Buck insists that fans of Fif are singing along to words he wrote for the "Power" mogul.By Erika Marie
- MusicWaka Flocka & OJ Da Juiceman Beef: "You & Yo Weak Ass Mama, F*ck Both Of Y'all"OJ made serious claims against Waka's mom Deb Antney & now, the two men have been trading insults online.By Erika Marie
- MusicBenny The Butcher Details Shooting That Left Him InjuredHe was shot in the leg last year while visiting a Houston Walmart.By Erika Marie
- MusicMulatto Denies Dating Key Glock, Explains Why She Refuses To Name BFSome of her fans aren't buying it, but Big Latto insists she's not in a relationship with the Memphis rapper.By Erika Marie
- MusicJacquees Talks Ella Mai "Trip" Controversy: "When I Met [Her], She Was A Fan"The R&B singer reflects on his strained relationship with Mai after he remixed her hit track.By Erika Marie
- Relationships21 Savage Is "Happily In Love," Doesn't Miss Ex Amber RoseThe rapper was asked about his current feelings for his ex and claimed, "I'm married."By Erika Marie