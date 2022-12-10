American sports journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly after collapsing during a World Cup match on Friday in Qatar. He was 48.

Keir Radnedge, a columnist at World Soccer Magazine, witnessed the incident. He says that Wahl was treated “for about 20-25 minutes” at the stadium before being transported to a local hospital.

“This was towards the end of extra time in the match. Suddenly, colleagues up to my left started shouting for medical assistance. Obviously, someone had collapsed. Because the chairs are freestanding, people were able to move the chairs, so it’s possible to create a little bit of space around him,” Radnedge said. according to CNN.

A cause of death remains unclear; however, Wahl had mentioned not feeling well and having visited a medical clinic while in Qatar.

“My body finally broke down on me,” he shared on his website. “Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you. What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”

His brother, Eric, wrote on Twitter that he suspects foul play. Wahl previously wore a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community while at the event. He also reported on the migrant workers who have died in Qatar.

“I am gay. I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup,” Eric Wahl said. “My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed, and I’m just begging for any help.”

Eric has since made his Instagram page private.

