- SportsAmerican Journalist Grant Wahl Dies Suddenly During World Cup MatchAmerican sports journalist Grant Wahl died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.By Cole Blake
- SportsQatar Claims Up To 500 People Died Building World Cup StadiumsThe Qatar World Cup just got a lot more controversial.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDua Lipa Denies Rumor She's Performing At World Cup, Cites Human Rights ConcernsDua Lipa says that she'll be happy to visit Qatar after the country follows through on its human rights pledges.By Cole Blake