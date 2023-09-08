Tory Lanez’s “Alone At Prom” Album Inspiration, Alexa, Gets Touching Tribute From Singer After Death

Being behind bars is hard enough, but knowing that life is continuing on without you for those you love on the outside only adds an extra layer of anxiety for many of those serving time. Besides missing out on major milestones, prisoners also bypass many tragedies, such as illness and funerals. Less than a year into his sentence, Tory Lanez is learning this the hard way as he says goodbye to a recently deceased friend via Instagram.

On Thursday (September 7), the father of one's profile lit up with a message dedicated to a woman named Alexa, who was a muse for Lanez's 2021 Alone At Prom album. It's unclear exactly how, or when she died, though the R&B artist had nothing but beautiful things to say about their relationship. "ALEXA... A close friend to me and so many, a beautiful soul and the muse that revolutionized 'Alone At Prom,'" he penned from his cell.

Read More: Tory Lanez Channels The 80s With New Single “Lady Of Namek”

Tory Lanez's Past Muse Tragically Loses Her Life

"We laughed, we worked, we partied, and we shared many deep conversations and moments together," Lanez reflected. "I should have been there to stop this from happening 😔. It hurts more that I was not able to say my final goodbyes at your Ceremony of Life, but I promise to make your legacy live on. You meant so much to so many of us 🤍. May your imprint be stamped on the world forever as you Rest in Paradise." In the heartfelt caption's accompanying photo dump, the 31-year-old shared some of his favourite memories with Alexa, including the time they spent on set filming visuals together.

Interestingly, Tory Lanez's heartfelt tribute to his fallen friend surfaced online around the same time we heard about the plea deal he reportedly refused. Apparently, the Canadian was offered an opportunity that would see him spending only four years in prison, rather than 10, but he wasn't interested. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Tory Lanez Reportedly Refused Plea Deal, Would Have Served Four Years

[Via]