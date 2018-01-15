alexa
- MusicTory Lanez's "Alone At Prom" Album Inspiration, Alexa, Gets Touching Tribute From Singer After Death"I should have been there to stop this from happening," Lanez reflected upon hearing of his friend's tragic passing.By Hayley Hynes
- TVMichael B. Jordan Becomes Alexa In New Amazon Super Bowl AdMichael B. Jordan's new Super Bowl ad is provocative, to say the least.By Alexander Cole
- TechAmazon's Alexa Found To Promote Antisemitic Conspiracy TheoriesAmazon's Alexa device has been found to share antisemitic responses.By Cole Blake
- MusicDoja Cat Drags Amazon's Alexa On Roddy Ricch's BehalfDoja Cat went off on her Amazon Alexa for failing to play Roddy Ricch's "The Box," calling the device "f*cking useless."By Lynn S.
- TVSamuel L. Jackson To Voice Amazon's AlexaSam Jackson has a new gig.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentAmazon's Alexa Still Keeps Your Voice Files After You Delete ThemThe digital voice assistant keeps your recorded conversations.By Aida C.
- SocietyAmazon's Alexa Not Only Listens To You But Knows Where You're LocatedAlex's plotting to take over the damn world. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyAmazon Really Hires Employees To Listen To Your Alexa DemandsAlexa knows too much.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyAmazon Plan To Compete Against Apple Airpods With Alexa-Equipped EarbudsLike having Alexa in your home isn't creepy enough.By Aron A.
- MusicTyga Is Unbothered By Soulja Boy's "Thotiana" Diss TrackTyga's living his best life while taking shots from Soulja Boy.By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Has "Alexa" Bending The Knee"Alexa, play the Queen."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Wayne Proves That Even Alexa Knows He's The G.O.A.TWeezy and Alexa good. By hnhh
- TechHere's Everything New At Apple: iPhone, Apple Watch, iOS And MoreApple at it again.By hnhh
- MusicDrake Is Ready For Young Thug’s New Album: “Alexa Play Slime Language”Drake looks to be just as excited as we are to hear Thugger's new album.By Kevin Goddard
- TechAmazon Fixes Laughing Alexa After Customer ComplaintsThe fix comes as a result to the random laughter from Alexa-enabled devices. By hnhh
- SocietyAmazon's Alexa Randomly Laughing & Not Listening To CommandsAlexa's are being unplugged on the regular.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentSuper Bowl 2018: The Best CommercialsCatch up on some of the 2018 Super Bowl's most memorable commercials.By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentCardi B Replaces Amazon’s Alexa In New Super Bowl CommercialWatch Cardi B replace the voice of Amazon's Alexa in its upcoming Super Bowl commercial.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyTwitter Shades Donald Trump's Press Secretary After Ethics ViolationSarah Huckabee Sanders violated White House ethics with tweet about "accidental" Amazon order. By Matt F