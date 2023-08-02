ASAP Rocky’s New Album Could Arrive Sometime This Month

Fans have been dying for a new project from ASAP Rocky. The rapper hasn’t dropped a new studio album since TESTING in 2018, but that drought could end soon. He’s released a pair of new songs this year and made quite a splash during her performance at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami a few weeks ago. Now he’s dropped a tweet that has fans in a frenzy. The actual text of the tweet is pretty simple saying simply “AWGEST.” But those six letters have quite a deep implication. AWGE is Rocky’s creative agency which he combined with August, implying something big could be coming this month.

Fans in the comments underneath the tweet took the theory and ran with it. “awgest=august so carti also part of awge that means carti and rocky dropping august,” says one of the top comments. “SO ALBUM THIS MONTH?!?” asks a fan. One of the top comments seems to say what everyone is thinking. “so when’s the album bro.” ASAP Rocky has been teasing a new album called Don’t Be Dumb for a while. Now the album could potentially arrive just a few weeks after Utopia the highly anticipated new project from Travis Scott. During his show at Rolling Loud Rocky played some new music that fans interpreted as a Travis Scott diss.

ASAP Rocky’s Latest Tease

AWGEST — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) August 2, 2023

Travis Scott wasn’t the only one that ASAP Rocky reportedly took shots at during Rolling Loud. He also called out controversial figures Ian Connor and ASAP Bari, which many fans supported. But after the show, Ian Connor shared some DMs with the rapper where he could be seen walking back on his comments.

Late last month, ASAP Rocky dropped his new song “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’N).” It was his second new song of the year following “Same Problems?” which came out in January. The new song also got a new militant music video with Rocky sporting one of his most attention-grabbing pieces of jewelry to date. What do you think of ASAP Rocky continuing to tease the release of his new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

