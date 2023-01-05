He’s come a long way from fighting a federal case and NBA YoungBoy is enjoying the good life. The Lousiana hitmaker is preparing the release of his first 2023 effort, and he’s doing so with his fans by his side.

YoungBoy recently shared that tomorrow (January 6), he’ll drop his album I Rest My Case. It looks as if he’s been working on visuals for the record because, according to reports, he invited several of his fans to his home to shoot a music video.

DALLAS, TEXAS – MAY 03: Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs onstage during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 03, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

Social media outlets have shared snow-filled videos of YoungBoy surrounded by dozens of his admirers. In one clip, the rapper showed off the excited crowd as they battled the cold weather.

No one seemed to mind because they were having a once-in-a-lifetime experience with their favorite artist.

In another video, a more playful side of YoungBoy is seen. He was embroiled in a snowball fight with his fans while his music played loudly in the background.

I Rest My Case will add its name to the growing list of back-to-back releases from NBA. He’s dropped eight records within the last 12 months alone—a feat that isn’t for the faint of heart. It has proven successful for the top-selling artist, and it’s clear he isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Check out more from YoungBoy’s snowball video shoot below.