Roddy Ricch is facing a lawsuit for his 2019 hit “The Box.” His label, Atlantic Records, and producer 30 Roc are also named in the legal documents. Per TMZ, singer Greg Perry filed the suit. In it, he claimed that the Compton native used “key elements” from his 1975 song “Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds)” without asking his permission.

Perry is reportedly seeking damages in the lawsuit, saying that an expert “clearly and convincingly” found similarities between the songs. He’s also hoping the court will see that they purposely committed copyright infringement.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 06: Roddy Ricch performs onstage during Roddy Ricch Headlines SECRET SESH X SAC NFT Event on May 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ricch recently celebrated the third anniversary of the song yesterday (Dec. 6). Shortly following the song’s release in 2019, both the single and the 24-year-old’s debut album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, quickly climbed the music charts.

“The Box” went on to take the number one spot on the Hot 100 Billboard chart. It also took off on TikTok and other social media, with users adding the song to various videos.

Ricch later enjoyed a rise to stardom following the viral hit, going on to release a string of notable singles and collaborations. In December 2021, he shared his second studio album Live Life Fast featuring 21 Savage, Kodak Black, and Future.

The “Stop Breathing” rapper and his team have not responded publicly to Perry’s copyright lawsuit.

Check out both songs above and below, and let us know in the comment section if you hear any similarities. Check back in with HNHH for any new updates on the suit.

