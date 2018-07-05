eps
- ReviewsBia "Really Her" EP Review"Really Her" is some of BIA’s most exciting material yet.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicHit-Boy Says He Has EPs Worth Of Material With CordaeFollowing the release of "Sinister," Hit-Boy reveals that he and Cordae have enough unreleased music together for a few EPs. By Aron A.
- MusicBROKE BOii Aims To Be The Next Big Teen Rap Star With 'Gnarly' EPHe's barely 18 as of today, but Los Angeles-bred rapper BROKE BOii is already plotting his rise to the top with a recently released three-track EP titled 'Gnarly.'By Keenan Higgins
- MixtapesStream Little Simz' "GREY Area" Featuring Little Dragon & ChronixxLittle Simz shows off her fervent lyrical pace on "GREY Area."By Devin Ch
- NewsDJ Megan Ryte Teams Up With OMB Peezy For "Lessons From The Pimp"DJ Megan Ryte and OMB Peezy deliver a handful of new tracks.By Alex Zidel
- NewsSupreme Ace Invites IDK, Alex Wiley, & More To His "Layovers In NYC"Supreme Ace is on an upward trajectory with the release of "Layovers In NYC."By Alex Zidel
- MusicSwae Lee Is Making An Entire Song From His Line On Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode""Some-some-some someone said."By Alex Zidel
- NewsH.E.R. Calls On Bryson Tiller For A Smooth Duet In "Could've Been"Bryson Tiller is featured on the prelude to H.E.R.'s next album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Previews Upcoming EP With Tracks By Jeremih, PnB Rock, & Swizz BeatzMeek Mill looks to be teasing a project called "Legends of the Summer."By Alex Zidel