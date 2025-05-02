BIA Officially Releases Hype Anthem "WE ON GO"

BIA has been remaining fairly low for the last two years, but she's returned with a confident statement piece in "WE ON GO."

"He didn’t put it out because he was in a relationship and the person that he was with didn’t want him to put it out. Moral of the story, don’t let relationships get in the way of your creativity," BIA said at the time.

But after that, BIA teased more of the track during her recent stream with fellow rapper DDG . She caused a bit of a raucous with her appearance, though. She revealed that they had a collab ready to go. However, due to an ex's (many think its Halle Bailey) opinion, it never got to see the light of day.

BIA makes music that juices you up and this track "WE ON GO" is no exception. It's an anthem for the ages as the Boston native raps with supreme confidence and fervor. The chorus is incredibly easy to remember, making this a sure-fire rap hit for 2025. "We on go, we on go, we on go, we on go-o-o-o / Let 'em know, let 'em know, let 'em know-ow-ow-ow."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.