BIA Officially Releases Hype Anthem "WE ON GO"

BIA makes music that juices you up and this track "WE ON GO" is no exception. It's an anthem for the ages as the Boston native raps with supreme confidence and fervor. The chorus is incredibly easy to remember, making this a sure-fire rap hit for 2025. "We on go, we on go, we on go, we on go-o-o-o / Let 'em know, let 'em know, let 'em know-ow-ow-ow."
Produced by Honorable C.N.O.T.E. and TBHits, the song was initially made for the 2025 NCAA Women's Final Four and big-ticket games for the WNBA. Honestly, it was the perfect song for both as it encapsulates raw energy and female empowerment.
But after that, BIA teased more of the track during her recent stream with fellow rapper DDG. She caused a bit of a raucous with her appearance, though. She revealed that they had a collab ready to go. However, due to an ex's (many think its Halle Bailey) opinion, it never got to see the light of day.
"He didn’t put it out because he was in a relationship and the person that he was with didn’t want him to put it out. Moral of the story, don’t let relationships get in the way of your creativity," BIA said at the time.
But that aside, this song is a banger and ready to be added to your next workout or pre-game playlist. Check out "WE ON GO" with the YouTube link below.
BIA "WE ON GO"
Quotable Lyrics:
Uh, NBA block 'em out of the phone (The phone)
I'm breaking hearts and I put 'em in Chrome (In Chrome)
Swipe it, no swipin', these bitches be stealin' my tunes
Stealin' the charts, type of sh*t that I'm on
I might go 'vest in skeleton bone
You know a b*tch like me, get cold