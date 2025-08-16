BIA & Young Miko Describe Their "Birthday Behavior" On Steamy New Single

BIA and Young Miko bring their energy to "Birthday Behavior," a raunchy track that's absolutely ready for the club.

Miko has also been putting together a successful year. In April, she dropped "WASSUP," a cut that sampled Lil Wayne 's "Lollipop." She recently appeared as the featured artist on the remix of girl group KATSEYE's "Gabriela," which made waves on social media. In 2024, she appeared on the soundtrack to Netflix's Arcane. Set in the League of Legends universe, it is among the most popular series in the history of the streaming service.

BIA's been quietly having a solid year. Earlier this year, she dropped “WE ON GO,” which was part of the the NCAA Women’s Final Four soundtrack. During WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indiana, she brought the song to the “Fever Fest” event and during the pregame festivities at the All-Star Game itself. BIA will also have two tracks featured on the upcoming Madden NFL 26 soundtrack.

On this new track, the pair discuss exactly what “birthday behavior” entails. Drinking Casa Azul and riding around in a private jet are two things BIA cites. Miko brings her flair to the track by talking directly to a woman she's pursuing. "She only brought her face card, left the wallet," she raps in Spanish on her verse. She matches the energy perfectly, on a low-key club beat produced by Tommy Brown and Edgar Barrera.

