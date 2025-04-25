Young Miko Delivers Raunchy Lil Wayne-Sampling Single "WASSUP"

Young Miko is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer who specializes in the Latin trap and reggaeton genres. She dropped her debut album, Att. in April 2024 and has continued her ascent. She currently has nearly 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has earned favorable comparisons to Bad Bunny, whom she's already worked with. Miko also appeared on the soundtrack to the second season of the smash hit Netflix series Arcane shortly after releasing her album. Now, she is back with her latest single, an upbeat Spanish-language trap banger called "WASSUP."

"WASSUP" features a sample of Lil Wayne's 2008 track "Lollipop," the biggest hit from his landmark album Tha Carter III. Lyrically, the track is similarly raunchy in nature. It is also almost entirely in Spanish. Young Miko raps about getting a girl to break up with her boyfriend. She flirts with the subject of the song very openly, saying her "face card never declines" and ending her third verse with "mami, if you come with me, your back’s gonna be against the dash," a not-particularly-subtle indication that sex is Miko's end goal in the situation. The track is a strong one, with a beat that makes it ready for parties and an outro from Lil Jon that reiterates that fact. Check out "WASSUP" below.

Young Miko - "WASSUP"

Quotable Lyrics (lyrics are originally in Spanish):