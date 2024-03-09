Young Miko Teases LP "Att." With "Curita"

Reggaeton continues to grow more and more popular every day. The reason is simple; there are so many great voices pushing the genre to more mainstream markets, especially here in the states. One of the newcomers that we feel ashamed for not covering sooner is Young Miko. She hails from Puerto Rico and she is considered to be a rapper and singer.

She landed on our radar in January with her "Young Miko: Bzrp Music Session, Vol. 58." with Bizarrap. It was released as a single and it has been blowing up. In just its two months or so of existence, the track is already up to over 146 million streams. It has an additional 75 million views on YouTube, and with co-signs from Bad Bunny and other top-flight names, she is quickly becoming a face of the sound.

Listen To "Curita" By Young Miko

Very soon, Young Miko will be following up her 2022 debut project TRAP KITTY on April 5. The LP will be called att. and it already has three singles out, with two of them, "ID" and "wiggy" dropping in 2023. Her newest taster comes in the form of "curita," which translates to band-aid, or adhesive bandage. She is singing about a female muse with an easy-going and steady reggaeton beat.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "curita," by Young Miko? Is this one of her better songs as of late, why or why not? Since we posted about her in our "Best Songs of January" article, have you been checking out her material? If so what songs are you enjoying the most and why? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Does this get you excited for her upcoming album att.? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Young Miko. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics (English Translation):

The most searched in my browser

If you go with me, then let's do an all-nighter (yes, yes)

You my muse, ghost writer

He remembered me without a reminder

