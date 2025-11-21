A+ – Song by Key Glock

BY Tallie Spencer 75 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2025-11-20 at 10.52.23 PM Screenshot 2025-11-20 at 10.52.23 PM
Key Glock is having fun in his favorite lane.

After teasing new music earlier last week, Key Glock pops out with new single "A+." It's a confident record that leans into the Memphis rapper’s flex-heavy bars. He raps with that familiar cool detachment, brushing off pressure and reminding everyone why his hustle has always spoken louder than the noise around him. "A+" feels like Glock in his most comfortable bag. He's focused, unbothered, and locked in. It's a party-ready anthem built for loud speakers and late nights. Lyrically, he leans into a playful flex, rating the women around him an “A+” and celebrating the kind of confidence and attention that follows him everywhere.

Release Date: November 21, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Want me to take them home after the club
These b**ches want a lil' piece of my love

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.4K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.8K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 76.3K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 877
Comments 0