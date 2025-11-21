A+ – Song by Key Glock

After teasing new music earlier last week, Key Glock pops out with new single "A+." It's a confident record that leans into the Memphis rapper’s flex-heavy bars. He raps with that familiar cool detachment, brushing off pressure and reminding everyone why his hustle has always spoken louder than the noise around him. "A+" feels like Glock in his most comfortable bag. He's focused, unbothered, and locked in. It's a party-ready anthem built for loud speakers and late nights. Lyrically, he leans into a playful flex, rating the women around him an “A+” and celebrating the kind of confidence and attention that follows him everywhere.