Big Homiie G Is Looking To Make His Mark On "Self Made Self Paid" On New LP

Memphis rapper Big Homiie G is continuing to grow as an artist and this third project Self Made Self Paid is proof. HNHH had the privilege of speaking with the rising star recently, speaking about this LP. "This project is about being motivated... to get your own. You can be an independent artist and can still ball like a major. I put so much into this… it's a lot of pain in there, club songs, vibes."

Big Homiie G also went on to tell us how he confident he feels that Self Made Self Paid is going to be "the" album for him. This project finna be amazing. Get into it. It's gonna be the best project that’s out. Listen to what I'm saying."

Listen To Self Made Self Paid By Big Homiie G

On this project you will see features from Southern names such as Rob49 and fellow Memphis resident GloRilla. Big Homiie also mentioned how effortless is was for him to find the perfect fit for certain tracks. "I already hear the person on it. Like, GloRilla, she perfect for this song. Rob49 we were in the studio together, we made that together. He did what he did. DeeBaby, he reached out to me... I have all really great relationships with each artist." These connections, along with his natural talent will be something to watch going forward.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Self Paid Self Made, by Big Homiie G? After hearing this record, do you see him as a bonafide star, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward right now? Who had the best guest performance here? Which track is the best? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Big Homiie G. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Self Made Self Paid Tracklist:

Intro Plain BussDown Back In That Mode Blowing Money Fast M&M When She Drunk with GloRilla On A Jet S*** Talking Back From That with Rob49 Poka Face Joka Face Bother Me with DeeBaby Bulletproof with Indyah Zero to Sixty What a Feeling Said I Love You Do Me Nun with YTB Fatt, Sett Sober G

