B.o.B Returns With Danceable "Bamboo" Single Ahead Of New Album

B.o.B. rose up the ranks very quickly at the beginning of the 2010's decade. With radio darlings such as "Airplanes", it's sequel with Eminem, "Magic", "Nothing On You", and "HeadBand", the North Carolina rapper had something cooking. However, it was quite difficult for the then Decatur, Georgia raised artist to recapture that magic, no pun intended. But after releasing Elements, his first album as an independent entity, he seems to be on the up and up once again. The Southern MC has a new project in the works, and it will be called Space Time. It is going to cap off his Elements II series of records, the sequel to the saga that we mentioned earlier. Fans can expect it to drop on August 16 and for it to have 10 tracks. In the meantime, though, B.o.B. is here with a single from it called "Bamboo".