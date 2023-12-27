Waka Flocka Reveals How Sign Language Interpreter Mix-Up Has Taught Him About The Deaf Community

"I learned a lot from that community off vibes and everything else," Waka Flocka says.

During a recent interview with HipHopDX, Waka Flocka opened up about the viral clip of him thinking that an ASL interpreter was simply a woman getting down at his show. According to him, he realized that she was more than just an eager fan immediately after the concert. Luckily, he was able to learn a lot from the deaf community as a result of the incident, making it an overall enlightening experience for the rapper.

“[I realized it was a sign language interpreter] right after the concert,” he told the outlet. “Yo, shout out to the deaf community as well man. We actually got a movie coming in the ESPY Awards. We definitely got some sh*t coming. I love that community, by the way. Because that community taught me a lot. Now I know how to get around people that speak other languages.”

Waka Flocka Loves The Deaf Community

He continued, elaborating on how the deaf community has taught him to pick up on what others are saying when he doesn't speak their language. “I understand if it’s negative or positive because conversation vibrate," he described. "So if somebody’s conversation make me feel woozy, I know it ain’t for me. I don’t have to look funny. So I learned a lot from that community off vibes and everything else."

“I always wondered like why the front two to four rows of every festival be lit,” he also noted. “They be lit as f*ck, but nobody know by law you supposed to have that for the [deaf] community – so they going off vibrations! That’s why they moving! Oh, I definitely fell in love.” What do you think of Waka Flocka's sweet story about learning from the deaf community? What about the viral clip of him thinking an ASL interpreter was simply dancing during his show? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

