6ix9ine Shows Off New Face Tattoo Of A Massive Lion

MiamiBash 2021
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
6ix9ine showed off the new face tattoo after a judge sentenced him to three months in prison, earlier this month.

6ix9ine showed off a new face tattoo on his Instagram Story on Tuesday night. The piece features a massive lion on the right side of his face. "I don't be LION," he captioned the video clip, while tagging the artist, Pablo Ezequiel Frias.

Fans have been having plenty of jokes in response to 6ix9ine's latest antics. "This generation is sooooo cooked," one user commented when No Jumper shared the video. Another added: "He know how to keep the attention." Other fans compared the look to Blueface, with one user writing: "Him and blueface having a face tatt war."

6ix9ine's Prison Sentence

In other news, 6ix9ine will be starting a three-month prison sentence on January 6, 2026, followed by 12 months of supervised release. According to TMZ, the conditions of his release include participating in a mental health treatment program focused on anger management and an outpatient drug treatment program.

The sentence comes after he pleaded guilty to violating the terms of his supervised release, earlier this year. He admitted to having assaulted a man who called him a “snitch" at a mall in Florida.

6ix9ine was supposed to receive his sentence last month, but a break-in at his home led to him requesting a delay. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, explained that he needed time to relocate his mother, who was held captive by gunmen during the incident.

6ix9ine was in Miami streaming with Jack Doherty at the time of the incident. In a video on social media afterward, he called out the perpetrators.  "Y'all know I'm supposed to come home. Y'all know I'm home all the time. I'm on house arrest. So, y'all take the opportunity that I'm not home and y'all see me on livestream with Jack Doherty in Miami and y'all do that. That's p*ssy sh*t," he said at the time. There have yet to be any arrests in the case.

