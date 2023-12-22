Propain, Freddie Gibbs, And Devin The Dude Combine Their Talents On "Always Down"

Propain has not been the most active rapper this year, but he is back to deliver a new LP for his fans. The Houston, Texas artist has just come by with a 13-track offering in the form of Made From Scratch. It has been quite some time since HNHH has covered one of Propain's projects. In fact, it was about two years ago that we touched on It Ain't Safe Outside. That was also a tighter listen, sitting at just 12 songs and 41 minutes in length. It contained features from other Texas natives like Sauce Walka, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, and more.

Made From Scratch also features names from the state where it is go big or go home. Propain grabbed guest verses from Big K.R.I.T., Sauce Walka, OTB Fastlane, up-and-comer That Mexican OT, and more. One track we wanted to feature includes the talents of Freddie Gibbs and Devin The Dude. It is track number 10 on the LP.

Listen To "Always Down" By Propain, Freddie Gibbs, And Devin the Dude

There is a ton of Southern hip-hop influence here, obviously. But, this song does it a little differently. It removes the heavy bass and relies solely on softer drums. Additionally, there is some great layering here too. The "always down" looping vocals add to the dusty and hypnotizing feeling this track gives off. Propain and Freddie deliver some aggressive verses to contrast the more lowkey production.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "Always Down," by Propain, Freddie Gibbs, and Devin The Dude? Is this the best song from Made from Scratch? If not, what song are you going to put above it? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Propain, Freddie Gibbs, and Devin The Dude. Finally, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

