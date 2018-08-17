barbie dreams
- SongsFIT MAMI's "New Baby Mama" Diss Track Attacks Freddie Gibbs, Nicki Minaj Style: StreamAround the same time that the internet started calling him Spreadie Gibbs, Freddie's ex outed him for getting her pregnant and stepping out on their child.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Threatens To Expose Meek Mill, He Responds With SubliminalsMeek says he gets a "lil too out of control with the truth."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Is Open To Work With Drake Again & Isn't Sliding Into Nicki Minaj's DMsIt's all loveBy Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDave East Admits His "Good Looks" Helped Him Survive HomelessnessDave East hopped from one shorty's bed to the next in a bid to survive homelessness.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Celebrates "Barbie Dreams" Going Gold With Sexy IG ClipCertified greatness.By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj Gained Big Business From Cardi B Feud: ReportThe rapper is said to be thankful for her rivals attack.By Zaynab
- Music50 Cent Revisits The Pillow Talk With Nicki Minaj After "Power" Finale Goes #150 Cent re-invokes Nicki Minaj's "Barbie Dreams."By Devin Ch
- Music VideosNicki Minaj Drops Off New Hype Williams-Directed Video For "Barbie Dreams"Check out Nicki Minaj's new video for "Barbie Dreams," off her "Queen" album.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsQueen Key Fantasizes About Offset, 6ix9ine, Future, & More On "Dreams"Queen Key flips Nicki Minaj's "Barbie Dreams" for her own "Dreams."By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Talks Nicki Minaj's "Barbie Dreams" & His Similar "How To Rob""It brings everyone in the culture that is relevant at the time 'cause they’re on her mind when she’s writing the music."By Trevor Smith
- MusicAzealia Banks VS Nicki Minaj: "Your Pussy Is Whack" & "You Look Coked""Everything about you is played out"By Zaynab
- MusicWatch Travis Scott, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj & More Perform At 2018 MTV VMA’SCheck out all the performances from Monday night’s VMA’s from Travis Scott, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, Logic & more.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals Chief Keef Was Originally Named On "Barbie Dreams"Nicki Minaj opens the floor; who should she have included?By Mitch Findlay