Benny The Butcher Gives Fans A Gritty Summer With "Summertime Butch"

The rapper lived up to his album title.

Benny the Butcher turned heads when he announced title of his new album. Summertime Butch seemed tailor made for mockery. The rapper was either going to put a unique spin on his tried and true sound, or flop attempting a glossy, shiny suit detour. Thankfully, Benny went with the former. The album has more of a summer vibe than, say, the Tana Talk series, but the whole point of those is to make the listener feel like they're experiencing a chilly NYC winter. Summertime Butch is a cool change of pace in this regard. It's the sound Benny the Butcher waxing poetic in a white linen shirt.

"One Verse Butch" is vintage Mafioso rap. Benny the Butcher drops Pacino references over a wicked piano loop, and true to form, he knocks out his stellar verse in one extended run. The production is the biggest change on Summertime Butch, and the best songs on the album know to keep it simple. Benny the Butcher's flow is so captivating that he doesn't need a lot of musical flourishes to make a compelling track. "Knightfall" and "Summer '24" are perfect examples of this formula. The latter is a candidate for best on the album thanks to the pocket Benny finds on the second verse. "The Blue Building" is a close second, thanks to Amber Simone's soaring chorus. Bottom line: Benny the Butcher did it again.

Benny The Butcher Sounds Sharp As Ever On New Album

Summertime Butch tracklist:

One Verse Butch The Most (featuring Ray Moon) Sundress & Sandle Season (Interlude) Knightfall Summer '24 (Ed Lover Mix) [featuring Ed Lover] Kitchen Table (featuring Black Soprano Family & Harry Fraud) Peachtree (Interlude) The Blue Building (featuring Amber Simone) The Warehouse 3 (featuring ElCamino, Fuego Base & Rick Hyde) Higher (featuring Lindsay Niccs)