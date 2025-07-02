News
summer '25
Songs
Benny The Butcher Is Claiming "Summer '25" As His On New Single
Benny The Butcher is bringing back the "Summertime Butch" title for a second year later this month. "Summer '25" is the lead single.
By
Zachary Horvath
2 hrs ago
