Desiigner Goes Back To His Roots On "ii"

Desiigner has deviated from the sound that made him popular at times recently, but he's giving fans what they want on "ii."

Desiigner took the internet by storm in 2016 with his debut record "Panda." It wasn't just because of the Future comparisons, but simply because the song was an absolute banger. It still is to this day and it's why the Brooklyn rapper became an overnight sensation.

Unfortunately, despite him sticking to his guns for the most part, his career never exploded like it was probably supposed to. Sadly, the backing of Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music wasn't even enough. Despite many wanting to point to his talent level, you can argue that the label was to blame.

But while his hitmaking stretch in the late 2010s came to an end a while back, Desiigner is still making new music and giving fans some nostalgic vibes in the process. You can relive those days on his brand-new tape, ii, which is out now via his own label, LOD Entertainment.

In conjunction with the familiar trap instrumentals, Desiigner is showing off his abilities to create vibey melodies. Songs like "All Night" are his takes on pop rap and R&B. That's how a majority of the second half of the record goes.

While we can appreciate him veering off into other sonic palettes, we have to say we can still hear the Future inspiration a little too much. It sounds like him trying to tap into his HNDRXX bag and copying it at times.

But if you can look past that sameness, then this project sounds just fine to ride in the whip too.

Desiigner ii

ii Tracklist:

  1. Money Time
  2. Sippin'
  3. Different Money
  4. Slutty
  5. FR
  6. Saucy
  7. Tsunami
  8. Bentley
  9. Her Favorite
  10. Heart Beatin'
  11. All Night
  12. Love My Live
  13. Good Night (feat. Koda)
  14. Called You
  15. MVP
  16. Money Time (Extended)

