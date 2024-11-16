Desiigner Enters A "Rebirth" After A Six-Year Hiatus

When Desiigner came onto the scene back in 2016 with his breakout record "Panda," there were a lot of skeptics. Many were labeling him a blatant Future rip off and prediciting that he would become a one-hit wonder. However, thanks to songs like "Tiimmy Turner" and "Outlet," and a feature on Kanye West's posse cut "Champions," he seemed to quite a handful of doubters. However, after 2018's L.O.D. project, Desiigner would continue to fade and steadily. Things wouldn't get any better even as of recently, as the Brooklyn rapper and singer would run into some wild legal trouble. In 2023, he would be charged for indecent exposure while on a flight back to the states from Japan.
He addressed the bizarre situation in a sit-down with Adam22 on his No Jumper platform claiming that it was due to his lack of sugar in his body due to the vegan diet he was on. He also said the medication he was on caused him to act out. Again, this left many skeptical. Based on all of this, it's clear that Desiigner has not had the easiest of career trajectories for a while. However, it seems that he's doing better now and back to dropping new music. He's been releasing a lot singles, but the gap between L.O.D. and now is wide. Enter Rebirth, Desiigner's third project. It's a perfect title, as the East Coast act sounds focused and more mature on this concise eight-song tape. He says there's even more music on the way, so maybe a Rebirth really is happening for him?
Rebirth - Desiigner
Rebirth Tracklist:
- Diamonds
- World
- Racks
- I Know
- Tiimmy Turner 2
- Keep It Going
- Champion
- Shyio