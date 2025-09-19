Lefty Gunplay Declares Himself As The "Ghetto Heisman" Winner On His Latest LP

Lefty Gunplay has done a great job at growing his level of exposure since his "GNX" feature placement, dropping three LPs since.

Lefty Gunplay is taking a moment to celebrate just how far he's come, especially in such a short time, on Ghetto Heisman. It's his second LP of 2025, following the praised Can't Get Right, which was a joint tape with fellow West Coast legend JasonMartin.

Ghetto Heisman was promoted with singles "J Wow" and the opener "Bikini Bottom," a reflective and honest track about his troubling life as a teenager. "Ever been embarrassed you grew up livin′ in mobile homes? / I grew up in poverty, in and out of them group homes / Bada*s kid, I hung around with a bad bunch."

Once again, this project finds Lefty developing chemistry with his now frequent producers damn james! and the multi-hyphenate Ty Dolla $ign.

Like most listening experiences, this 20-song collection rarely lets a ray of sunshine break through the darkness. While the GNX star is grateful for his newfound fame, he's letting everyone know just how many obstacles he had to overcome in order to achieve it. Make no mistake, though, he has no plans to go back to this life.

Lefty Gunplay Ghetto Heisman

Ghetto Heisman Tracklist:

  1. Bikini Bottom with RJmrLA & damn james!
  2. J Wow with Aleman
  3. Pistol Grip with DJ Whoo Kid & Waka Flocka Flame
  4. Grand Park Inn with Cypress Moreno & Skrilla
  5. Nicola's with Benjirow
  6. Real Lean with Tadoe
  7. Suavemente with Hit-Boy
  8. Run Outta Drugs with 03 Greedo
  9. Thugs Mansion with Santa Fe Klan & MoneySign Suede
  10. My Life with Krystall Poppin & Cricket (feat. Karlaaa)
  11. Maybach with Don Q
  12. Confessions in A Bently with Benjiro & Ken Flores
  13. San Gangster Valley with Kiing Khash & Benjirow
  14. Make It Home with Saltreze
  15. Back To Basics with Benjirow
  16. Blue Rolls Royce with Benjirow
  17. True Story with pfacebabyyy
  18. ETA with Benjirow
  19. Foreign In A Tank Top with Big Hit & Hit-Boy
  20. No Huddle

