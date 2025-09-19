Lefty Gunplay is taking a moment to celebrate just how far he's come, especially in such a short time, on Ghetto Heisman. It's his second LP of 2025, following the praised Can't Get Right, which was a joint tape with fellow West Coast legend JasonMartin.
Ghetto Heisman was promoted with singles "J Wow" and the opener "Bikini Bottom," a reflective and honest track about his troubling life as a teenager. "Ever been embarrassed you grew up livin′ in mobile homes? / I grew up in poverty, in and out of them group homes / Bada*s kid, I hung around with a bad bunch."
Once again, this project finds Lefty developing chemistry with his now frequent producers damn james! and the multi-hyphenate Ty Dolla $ign.
Like most listening experiences, this 20-song collection rarely lets a ray of sunshine break through the darkness. While the GNX star is grateful for his newfound fame, he's letting everyone know just how many obstacles he had to overcome in order to achieve it. Make no mistake, though, he has no plans to go back to this life.
Lefty Gunplay Ghetto Heisman
Ghetto Heisman Tracklist:
- Bikini Bottom with RJmrLA & damn james!
- J Wow with Aleman
- Pistol Grip with DJ Whoo Kid & Waka Flocka Flame
- Grand Park Inn with Cypress Moreno & Skrilla
- Nicola's with Benjirow
- Real Lean with Tadoe
- Suavemente with Hit-Boy
- Run Outta Drugs with 03 Greedo
- Thugs Mansion with Santa Fe Klan & MoneySign Suede
- My Life with Krystall Poppin & Cricket (feat. Karlaaa)
- Maybach with Don Q
- Confessions in A Bently with Benjiro & Ken Flores
- San Gangster Valley with Kiing Khash & Benjirow
- Make It Home with Saltreze
- Back To Basics with Benjirow
- Blue Rolls Royce with Benjirow
- True Story with pfacebabyyy
- ETA with Benjirow
- Foreign In A Tank Top with Big Hit & Hit-Boy
- No Huddle