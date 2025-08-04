xaviersobased is one of the most exciting and sought-after new gen MCs these days, and that comes after years of hard work and experimentation. Following some very successful years with plenty of mainstream visibility, xav is doubling down on his eccentricities on the new EP once more.

On here, the #BASEDSLiME collaborator enlists that project's other half OsamaSon and Backend for features on two of these six cuts. It's a little more clean, melodic, structurally sound, and polished than previous albums like keep it goin xav. But it still has minimal, icy, and sharp interpretations of jerk, cloud rap, plugg, and much more.

Furthermore, this combination makes for xaviersobased's most ethereal project yet, as he melds his breathy delivery with persistent percussion to create a lot of contrast. There are also some bonkers samples on here we won't snitch on, but amp up the atmosphere so much.

All in all, once more is a very visceral and immediate experience, and the dynamism all over the production and performances is a thrilling set of shifts and changes to go over. Add in some hilarious lines from the "Still Da Same" spitter and genuinely psychedelic moments on here, and you have one of the best contemporary statements of what's captivating young rap audiences today.

xaviersobased's come a long way since "40," and we can't wait to hear another long-form drop from him. It's also worth noting this is one of his first releases under an Atlantic Records deal, which is wild to think about.

xaviersobased – once more