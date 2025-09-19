Hunxho is back with a new batch of Auto-tuned love songs on his new album via 300 Entertainment called "For Her 2."

This album arrives during an interesting time for the North Carolina-born multi-talent, though. He's supposedly still involved with on-again off-again girlfriend Keyshia Cole , after fans noticed a new "KC" tattoo. They speculated it was her initials; however, this is still unconfirmed. Reports as of August indicate they are an item again, but we will have to see how that all goes.

As the title suggests, this is the second entry in the series, which he started back in 2023. It's his most popular project to date with five songs from that tape in the top 10 of his most streamed on Spotify. As a result, it really helped speed up Hunxho's growth as an artist and his overall reach.

On For Her 2, the Atlanta singer and rapper continues that formula, covering many aspects of love and relationships. Whether it's helping his girl realize how special she is on "If Only" with 21 Savage or "Look In The Mirror," to the more player-like "#1 Girl," he's got a vibe for everyone.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.