Hunxho has carved out a comfortable position in the R&B space since launching his career in the late 2010s. He's generated a unique blend of Auto Tune and unfiltered emotions, pouring out his vocals over incredibly moody production.
On For Her 2, the Atlanta singer and rapper continues that formula, covering many aspects of love and relationships. Whether it's helping his girl realize how special she is on "If Only" with 21 Savage or "Look In The Mirror," to the more player-like "#1 Girl," he's got a vibe for everyone.
As the title suggests, this is the second entry in the series, which he started back in 2023. It's his most popular project to date with five songs from that tape in the top 10 of his most streamed on Spotify. As a result, it really helped speed up Hunxho's growth as an artist and his overall reach.
The collection grew in a way with For Us, which was essentially him taking a victory lap and recognizing his success.
This album arrives during an interesting time for the North Carolina-born multi-talent, though. He's supposedly still involved with on-again off-again girlfriend Keyshia Cole, after fans noticed a new "KC" tattoo. They speculated it was her initials; however, this is still unconfirmed. Reports as of August indicate they are an item again, but we will have to see how that all goes.
Hunxho For Her 2
For Her 2 Tracklist:
- Damn
- If Only (feat. 21 Savage)
- Gotta Make Sense
- Birthday Girl
- Only Play This At 3AM
- Intimate Relationships
- Do What It Does
- #1 Girl
- Look In The Mirror
- Fussin N Fighting
- All Love (feat. Karri)
- Walk & Talk
- Played
- What I Need
- Too Easy
- Confessions