Rick Ross Proclaims He Can Release An Album In Two Days

For well over a decade, Maybach Music Group head Rick Ross has had a prolific music catalog. On Spotify, he boasts 10 projects and five deluxe versions, along with countless singles. Furthermore, he has certified classics under his belt such as “Aston Martin Music,” “Hustlin,'” and so many others. So, it came as no surprise during a recent interview, that Ross said he can get out a new album in 48 hours.

This bold claim was made during a recent interview broadcast by Amazon Music through a Twitch live stream. Ross was asked to decide between two of his earliest and most important releases, Rich Forever (2012) and his EP Albert Anastasia (2010). For him, it was an easy choice, stating that Albert Anastasia essentially laid the foundation for who he is as an artist. “That’s when dudes was understanding how I can play with my words and how easy it was.” He continues, “I could go in there and put an album together in 48 hours.”

Confidence At An All-Time High

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riki P. 🇨🇦🇭🇹 (@itsrikip_)

Self-confidence is nothing new for Ricky Rozay. It is arguably one of the largest reasons why he is so successful in the hip-hop genre. However, this recent statement is just one of a few he has dished out over the past month or so. An example of this is Ross and the host of the “Breakfast Club” DJ Envy, continuing to feud online. Back in May, he took a distasteful shot at Envy’s wife, offering a “one-time opportunity.” Ross went to Instagram Live to promote this “job opening” and let’s just say it was suggestive.

“It’s the Biggest Boss.” He goes on, “I’m providing jobs. DJ Envy-ous, I got a job for your girlfriend. My pickleball paddle polisher! You hear me? Let her know.” While they cleaning the pools…” Ross then swings the paddle back and forth in what is most likely with an inappropriate intention. What do you think about Rick Ross and his brags? Be sure to leave your comments below and for all news surrounding music, follow HNHH for it all.

