Kaytranada Kicks Off Grammy Week At Amazon Music's Star-Studded Celebration

Kaytranada In a prelude to Grammy Week, Amazon Music set the stage on fire with its '24 Lot Party. The star-studded soirée brought together luminaries from the realms of music and entertainment. Held on Tuesday night (Jan. 30) in Culver City, California, the event also marked the grand opening of Amazon Music's latest venture, Studio126. A cutting-edge creator space situated at Amazon's Culver City campus in Los Angeles.

Upon entering the venue, attendees were greeted by a line stretching around the corner, eagerly anticipating their turn to strut down the blue carpet. Moreover, disco balls adorned the space, casting reflections of a West Coast sunset, while bartenders skillfully crafted signature Paloma cocktails and poured glasses of champagne. The '24 Lot Party proved to be a magnet for industry heavyweights, drawing in an eclectic mix of guests, including Andra Day, Kenyon Dixon, Jermaine Dupri, A-Trak, Muni Long, KenTheMan, and the Amazon Music Breakthrough artist Benson Boone.

Kaytranada Sets The Tone

Moreover, the night unfolded in a vibrant atmosphere. International DJ Siobhan Bell opened the night and set the tone with the vibes. Later in the evening, Haitian-Canadian producer Kaytranada, took over for his set in the DJ booth and curated a playlist blending pop, R&B, electronic, and other infectious tracks. As partygoers reveled in the festivities, the celebration extended beyond the dance floor to the unveiling of Studio126. A haven for artists, executives, and creatives alike. The venue dazzled with its spatial audio mixing and recording studios, podcast rooms, screening areas, listening spaces, and merch. Furthermore, following in the footsteps of artist spaces in Tokyo, Berlin, and Brooklyn, Studio126 stands as a testament to Amazon Music's dedication to providing cutting-edge resources for artists globally.

Moreover, as Grammy Week gains momentum, Amazon Music's '24 Lot Party not only set the tone for a week of celebrations but also showcased the platform's commitment to nurturing innovation and creativity within the music industry. With the fusion of entertainment, technology, and artistic expression, the event proved to be a memorable kick-off for what promises to be an exhilarating Grammy Week. Furthermore, stay tuned for all things hip hop and music news on HNHH!

