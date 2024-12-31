Joe Budden Seemingly Addresses Lewdness Charge With Hilarious Instagram Meme

Joe Budden had jokes in response to the news.

Joe Budden seemingly addressed his recent charge for lewdness by sharing a meme featuring Jeff Teague smirking at his phone on his Instagram Story, on Tuesday. As for the charge, it stems from an incident in Edgewater, New Jersey where he allegedly stood naked outside of a neighbor's apartment.

Fans on social media have been having plenty of laughs in response to the charge as well. “Joe Budden sleepwalking at 7:21am is crazy. That’s gon be hard to defend cuz it’s daylight outside. Caught that n***a on a Ring camera. He might go on that list smh lmao,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another on Instagram noted in the comments section of Hot 97's post of the police report: "50 gon have a field day." One more fan posted: "This is weird, YES but why did the neighbors call the police if they knew it was him and he already went into his apartment."

Read More: Joe Budden Is Getting The Meme Treatment Following His Shocking Lewdness Charge

Joe Budden Attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Joe Budden during Brooklyn. Chophouse Grand Opening on April 25, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

As for the alleged incident, the resident who alerted police claims to have recognized the podcast host through his doorbell camera. In the footage, Budden allegedly attempts to enter a code on the door to get in before eventually returning to his own apartment across the hall. Edgewater Police Chief Donald A. Martin detailed the situation in a press release on Monday. In doing so, he stressed that these are still just allegations. “These charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," Martin wrote.

Joe Budden Returns To Instagram After Lewdness Charge

Budden has yet to comment more seriously on the situation, but he’s scheduled to appear in court on January 16, 2025, to address the matter. Check out his recent post on social media below.