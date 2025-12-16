Gene Deal Recalls Ja Rule Taking Credit For Jay-Z's Success

Gene Deal says Ja Rule and Diddy once had a lengthy discussion allegedly centered on downplaying Jay-Z's success and taking credit for his accomplishments. Deal, who previously worked as the Bad Boy mogul's bodyguard, recalled the conversation while speaking with The Art of Dialogue for a new interview. He claimed Diddy even encouraged Ja to battle Jay-Z.

“We was catching the G4 jet, and we was going to North Carolina to do a show. So somehow he had Ja Rule to go with us,” Deal said. “Him and Ja was talking. And this whole time him and Ja is talking, he talking about Ja going at Jigga. He was talking about Ja getting at Jay-Z, and he was talking bad and talking crazy about Jay Z.”

Deal continued: “Ja was talking about, if it wasn’t for him, that Jay wouldn’t be the artist he was. He got him started, you know, he wrote certain things and stuff like that to put him out there. Because, you know, back in the day, nobody was even effing with Jay like that. But Puff was adamant about Ja going at Jay.”

Ja Rule & Diddy's Relationship

It's not the first time Gene Deal has discussed Ja Rule and Diddy's relationship. In a previous interview that 50 Cent recently resurfaced on social media, Deal claimed to have allegedly seen the two come out of a room naked before.

Ja denied that allegation while also threatening to file a lawsuit against 50 Cent for sharing it on Instagram. "I thought jug head was smarter than that posting a blatant lie to your millions of minions SLANDER and DEFAMATION… DUMMY!!! Lawsuit on the way…" he warned in his own post.

50 Cent recently executive-produced the Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which examines numerous allegations surrounding Diddy. Mark Curry, Al B. Sure!, and Aubrey O’Day, among others, make appearances in the series. Diddy's team labeled it a "hit piece" in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter before its release.