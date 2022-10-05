Ashanti spoke out in support of her sister, Shia Douglas, in honor of domestic violence awareness month with an Instagram post on Wednesday. Douglas had previously revealed that she had been in a violent relationship with her ex-fiancé, Slow Bucks, back in 2020.

“It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments…” Ashanti captioned a series of photos of her bruised sister. “But at the same time I am so proud of how strong, courageous, resilient and unbreakable you are.”

She continued: “My sister is a warrior! I love you deep and infinitely. Thank you for being so brave and bringing awareness to this evil, vile and sad behavior that so many women face every day. You did it! You won! Some women feel so scared that they have no way out… by sharing your story you bring hope, strength & continue to raise awareness for Domestic Violence.”

Douglas also shared a post of her own days before, which Ashanti included a screenshot of in her series of pictures.

She labeled her relationship “toxic” and explained that her “loyalty and strong desire to create my own family” led to her putting up with behavior she shouldn’t have.

Check out Ashanti’s message of support on Instagram below.